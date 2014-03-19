FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boy killed in clashes between Egyptian police and protesters: official
#World News
March 19, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Boy killed in clashes between Egyptian police and protesters: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A 13-year-old boy was shot dead on Wednesday in clashes in the south of the country between the Egyptian police and protesters supporting deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, a ministry official said.

“Amr Aly Mohamed was killed by a gun shot during clashes between police and protesters,” said Ahmed Anwar, deputy head of the Ministry of Health for the city of Beni Suef.

Egypt had been witnessing a wave of protests and violence since Mursi was ousted by the army last year.

Reporting by Mohamed Abdellah, Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Alison Williams

