Boy killed in clashes between Egyptian police and protesters: official

CAIRO (Reuters) - A 13-year-old boy was shot dead on Wednesday in clashes in the south of the country between the Egyptian police and protesters supporting deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, a ministry official said.

“Amr Aly Mohamed was killed by a gun shot during clashes between police and protesters,” said Ahmed Anwar, deputy head of the Ministry of Health for the city of Beni Suef.

Egypt had been witnessing a wave of protests and violence since Mursi was ousted by the army last year.