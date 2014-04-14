Student killed in opposition protest at Cairo University: medic

Riot police officers take positions as tear gas is fired during a demonstration by supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in front of Cairo University in Cairo April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - A student was killed on Monday in clashes between police and Muslim Brotherhood supporters at Cairo University, a medic said, in a protest called by the Islamist opposition against the army-backed government.

Security forces fired teargas at protesters who in turn hurled fireworks and at least two petrol bombs at police lines, a Reuters reporter said. A reporter for a local newspaper was wounded when he was hit by birdshot, the paper said.

With the state cracking down hard on the Muslim Brotherhood, the universities have become the last major arena for protests by supporters of former President Mohamed Mursi, who the army deposed last July following mass protests against his rule.

The pro-Mursi Anti-Coup National Alliance had called for a week of “non-violent defiance and a huge revolutionary Monday in solidarity with detainees and martyrs’ families”.

Police officers take positions outside Cairo University during a protest inside by supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The protests often lead to confrontation between the security forces and demonstrators.

A medic, who declined to give her name, said the body of a student had been brought to a hospital on campus. The death was also reported by the website of state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.

The army-backed government accuses the Brotherhood of turning to violence and has declared it a terrorist group.

The Brotherhood says it remains committed to peacefully resisting what it sees as a military coup against an elected leader. Former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to become president after an election in May.

The Interior Ministry said protesters had fired birdshot at police and attacked them with petrol bombs and fireworks. In a statement, it said police had used teargas and six student members of the Brotherhood were arrested.