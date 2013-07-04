Egypt's interim president sworn in

CAIRO (Reuters) - The head of Egypt’s Constitutional Court, Adli Mansour, was sworn in as interim president on Thursday, a day after the army ousted Mohamed Mursi as head of state.

Speaking at the Constitutional Court in Cairo, Mansour said he planned to hold new elections, but did not specify when.

He said Egypt had “corrected the path of its glorious revolution” through mass street protests calling for Mursi’s resignation, which ultimately sealed his fate.