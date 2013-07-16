Egypt's Saleh to return as investment minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s former investment minister Osama Saleh said on Tuesday he would take up the same post in the country’s transitional government.

Interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi is putting together a cabinet largely of technocrats and liberals after the army toppled President Mohamed Mursi on July 3.

Saleh said he would prioritize “openness” to attract new investors, state news agency MENA reported.

“This is not an easy period and requires a lot of effort,” Saleh said. “We won’t be late.”

Beblawi also included in his cabinet Ibrahim Mahlab as housing minister.