Egyptian security forces raid office of Iranian TV channel
#World News
July 20, 2013 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Egyptian security forces raid office of Iranian TV channel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces raided the office of the Iranian Al Alam Arabic language satellite channel in Cairo and detained its director, the outlet reported on Saturday.

“The security forces also seized equipment and devices from the channel without giving any explanation for these actions,” Al Alam said on its website.

A security source confirmed their account and said the raid was conducted because the channel lacked a license. The incident signaled a return to cooler relations between the two Middle Eastern powers after an attempt at rapprochement under deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.

Reporting by Noah Browning and Ali Abdelatti; editing by Crispian Balmer

