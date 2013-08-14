FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fifteen killed in clashes in Egyptian city of Ismailia
August 14, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Fifteen killed in clashes in Egyptian city of Ismailia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Fifteen Egyptians were killed in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia on Wednesday when police clashed with supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi near a government building, medical sources said.

Most were killed by live ammunition, the rest died after sustaining birdshot wounds, the sources said, adding it was not clear how many of the victims were policemen and how many civilians.

Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alison Williams

