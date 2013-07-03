FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Security forces raid Al Jazeera Egyptian TV channel
July 3, 2013 / 10:00 PM / in 4 years

Security forces raid Al Jazeera Egyptian TV channel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Security forces raided the Cairo offices of Al Jazeera’s Egyptian television channel on Wednesday and detailed at least five staff, hours after the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, a journalist at the station said.

Karim El-Assiuti told Reuters his colleagues at the Al Jazeera Mubasher Misr channel were arrested while working in the studio. The station was prevented from broadcasting from a pro-Mursi rally and its crew there was also detained, he said.

The Egyptian arm of the Qatari-owned media company began broadcasting after the 2011 uprising that topped President Hosni Mubarak and has been accused by critics of being sympathetic to Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Paul Taylor

