Egypt policeman killed in operation near Cairo
September 19, 2013 / 5:40 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt policeman killed in operation near Cairo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian police officer was shot dead on Thursday, state media reported, during a security operation on the outskirts of Cairo aimed at reasserting control over an area where gunmen killed 11 policemen last month.

The police had earlier fired tear gas and exchanged gunfire with gunmen in the area of Kerdasah, state TV reported.

Kerdasah police station was abandoned after it was hit with rocket propelled grenades and gunfire on August 14 - the same day security forces moved against protests by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, killing hundreds.

Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Patrick Graham

