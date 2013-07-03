FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's interim ruler to be sworn in on Thursday
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 10:49 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt's interim ruler to be sworn in on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The head of Egypt’s supreme constitutional court, Adli Mansour, will be sworn in as interim head of state on Thursday after the armed forces overthrew elected President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday for failing to listen to mass protests’ demands to share power.

The army detailed a roadmap for a return to democratic rule, including the appointment of the interim ruler.

Judge Adli Mansour was born on December 23, 1945 and graduated from Cairo University with a B.A. in law in 1967, before gaining a masters’ degree in the same field there in 1969.

He was hired in the state’s administrative court in 1970 and stayed there until he became the vice chairman of the court in 1992 before moving to the supreme constitutional court where he served as its first deputy. He was hired as the head of the constitutional court on July 1 by a decree from a top judiciary council that was approved by Mursi.

Writing by Paul Taylor and Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
