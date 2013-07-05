FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hundreds of Mursi supporters march to Cairo TV center
#World News
July 5, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Hundreds of Mursi supporters march to Cairo TV center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hundreds of Islamist supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi marched to the national broadcasting center on the banks of the Nile in central Cairo as night fell on Friday.

Witnesses said they crossed a Nile bridge close to Tahrir Square, the site of an encampment of Mursi’s opponents. Troops with armored vehicles were stationed nearby. The army has said it intends to keep rival factions apart.

The Islamist supporters turned away from Tahrir Square after they crossed the bridge and were congregated outside the television headquarters, known as Maspero.

Reporting by Paul Taylor and Patrick Werr; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

