Hundreds of Mursi supporters march to Cairo TV center

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hundreds of Islamist supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi marched to the national broadcasting center on the banks of the Nile in central Cairo as night fell on Friday.

Witnesses said they crossed a Nile bridge close to Tahrir Square, the site of an encampment of Mursi’s opponents. Troops with armored vehicles were stationed nearby. The army has said it intends to keep rival factions apart.

The Islamist supporters turned away from Tahrir Square after they crossed the bridge and were congregated outside the television headquarters, known as Maspero.