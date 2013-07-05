Fighting in central Cairo, amid protests

CAIRO (Reuters) - Fighting broke out in central Cairo on Friday evening between supporters and opponents of ousted President Mohamed, witnesses said.

A group of Islamist supporters of Mursi gathered outside the national broadcasting headquarters on the banks of the Nile, about a kilometer (half a mile) from Tahrir Square, where Mursi’s liberal opponents have set up camp.

Television images showed groups of youths running. Some threw fireworks which landed among groups of rival protesters.