Supporters of Egypt's deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a rally in protest of the recent violence in Egypt, in Sanaa August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

CAIRO (Reuters) - Thousands of supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi marched from northeast Cairo on Friday towards downtown chanting “down with military rule” as the country braced for mass protests over a crackdown on Islamists.

Egypt’s military has bolstered its presence in the capital in anticipation of clashes.