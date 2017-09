Riot police vehicles fire tear gas at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said on Thursday it plans to hold a march in Cairo, one day after security forces mounted a violent crackdown on its members that killed hundreds of people.

“Marches are planned this afternoon from Al-Iman mosque to protest the deaths,” the Islamist group said in a statement.