Security personnel watch over supporters of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Qatari-owned media company Al Jazeera reported on Sunday that Egyptian security forces had raided its Cairo office.

But a Reuters cameraman outside the office in the centre of the city said he saw no sign of a raid.

A spokesman for the channel in Doha said that its Cairo bureau chief was taken in for questioning on Sunday, but had been released. He said he was not aware of any raid.