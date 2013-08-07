FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU 'very concerned' about failure of mediation attempts in Egypt
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 7, 2013 / 1:32 PM / in 4 years

EU 'very concerned' about failure of mediation attempts in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Wednesday it was very concerned about the reported failure of diplomatic efforts to end Egypt’s political crisis and urged all sides to reach a peaceful solution.

“We are very concerned about the latest reports,” Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said, commenting on the Egyptian presidency’s statement that international mediation efforts had ended.

“The EU is urging all political groups to find a peaceful solution to the current stalemate. We are present on the ground talking to all sides,” he said, referring to EU envoy Bernardino Leon who is on a mediation mission to Egypt.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.