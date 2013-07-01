Mursi meets Egypt army chief after ultimatum

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamist President Mohamed Mursi met the head of Egypt’s armed forces along with the prime minister on Monday, according to a statement on the president’s official Facebook page.

The page was updated after General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a virtual ultimatum to Mursi to reach a power-sharing agreement with his political rivals within 48 hours.

The Facebook page showed a photograph of Mursi with Sisi and Prime Minister Hisham Kandil, sitting in easy chairs and smiling. It was not clear when it was taken.