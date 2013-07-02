Egypt's Mursi meets army chief for second day

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi met the head of the armed forces on Tuesday for the second day, along with the prime minister, the president’s office said in a statement.

It gave no details of the talks. They came a day after the military chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, gave Mursi and his opponents until Wednesday to resolve a political deadlock or face a solution imposed by the armed forces.

Prime Minister Hisham Kandil was also present at the meetings with Mursi and Sisi on Monday and Tuesday.