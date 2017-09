Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - A meeting between the head of the Egyptian armed forces, liberal opposition leaders and senior Muslim and Christian clerics, has ended and a statement will be issued within the hour, the armed forces said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

Earlier, state news agency MENA said they would jointly announce a new roadmap for a short period of transitional rule to be followed by presidential and parliamentary elections.