Egypt's Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim (C) gets into his car after attending the funerals of policemen killed during clashes in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s interior minister said a bomb attack on his convoy on Thursday was “not the end but the beginning” of a new wave of terrorism, but that the authorities would win out.

Responding to a question on whether the attack marked the start of “a new wave of terrorism”, Mohamed Ibrahim said: “What happened today is not the end but the beginning”.

He added that citizens needed to take care.