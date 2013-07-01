FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four Egyptian ministers resign after protests: cabinet official
#World News
July 1, 2013 / 12:33 PM / 4 years ago

Four Egyptian ministers resign after protests: cabinet official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Four Egyptian ministers resigned from the government on Monday, a cabinet official said, a day after protesters poured onto streets to demand President Mohamed Mursi resign.

“Four ministers presented their resignations today,” said the official, who asked not to be named. He gave no reason but the state news agency had earlier said the ministers were considering resigning in sympathy with the protesters.

The four were Tourism Minister Hisham Zaazou, Communication and Information Technology Atef Helmi, Minister of State for Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Hatem Bagato and Minister of State for Environmental Affairs Khaled Abdel-Aal.

Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

