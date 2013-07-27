FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Death toll in Cairo attack 65: Egypt health ministry
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2013 / 5:27 PM / 4 years ago

Death toll in Cairo attack 65: Egypt health ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s health ministry said it had registered 65 killed on Saturday in what the Muslim Brotherhood has described as an attack by the security forces on supporters of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in the capital Cairo.

Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood says 66 were killed and 61 were left “brain dead” in the attack. Hamdi Mahmoud, director of the health ministry press office, told Reuters that 65 had died, and a further nine were killed in overnight violence in Egypt’s second city, Alexandria.

Reporting by Maggie Fickl; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Tom Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.