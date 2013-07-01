Egypt's Moussa says army sides with will of the people

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian presidential candidate Amr Moussa welcomed an army statement on Monday giving rival politicians 48 hours to resolve the country’s standoff, saying it reflected the will of the people.
“Wasting more time will make things worse. The invitation to meet the demands of the people within the next few hours is a historical opportunity which should not be lost,” Moussa, a liberal politician and former foreign minister, said in a statement.
