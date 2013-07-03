FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Mursi being held by authorities: sources
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 11:46 PM / in 4 years

Egypt's Mursi being held by authorities: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi hold his picture as they react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s deposed President Mohamed Mursi, toppled by the military on Wednesday, is being held by the authorities, a Muslim Brotherhood spokesman and a security official said on Thursday.

Ahmed Aref, the Brotherhood spokesman, said both Mursi and Essam El-Haddad, a senior aide, were being held but he did not know where. A security official said they were being held at a military intelligence facility.

Reporting by Maggie Fick, Yasmine Saleh and Tom Perry; Editing by Philip Barbara

