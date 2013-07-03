Egypt's Mursi being held by authorities: sources

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi hold his picture as they react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s deposed President Mohamed Mursi, toppled by the military on Wednesday, is being held by the authorities, a Muslim Brotherhood spokesman and a security official said on Thursday.

Ahmed Aref, the Brotherhood spokesman, said both Mursi and Essam El-Haddad, a senior aide, were being held but he did not know where. A security official said they were being held at a military intelligence facility.