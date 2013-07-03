FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt presidency gives no ground in last-minute statement
July 3, 2013 / 3:02 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt presidency gives no ground in last-minute statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday a coalition government should be part of a solution to the country’s political standoff but appeared to offer no new compromises as a deadline set by the army for a powersharing agreement elapsed.

A statement reiterated that President Mohamed Mursi held opposition parties responsible for obstructing a political initiative that would also set up a panel to prepare amendments to the constitution passed into law last December.

Reporting by Tom Perry/Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

