Egypt presidency gives no ground in last-minute statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday a coalition government should be part of a solution to the country’s political standoff but appeared to offer no new compromises as a deadline set by the army for a powersharing agreement elapsed.
A statement reiterated that President Mohamed Mursi held opposition parties responsible for obstructing a political initiative that would also set up a panel to prepare amendments to the constitution passed into law last December.
