Mursi demands army withdraw ultimatum, vows to resist
July 2, 2013 / 6:01 PM / in 4 years

Mursi demands army withdraw ultimatum, vows to resist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Anti-Mursi protesters listen to Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's speech at a public cafe near the main square where they gathered for the third day in Alexandria, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi called on the armed forces on Tuesday to withdraw an ultimatum for him to share power with his political opponents and said he would not be dictated to.

“President Mohamed Mursi asserts his grasp on constitutional legitimacy and rejects any attempt to deviate from it, and calls on the armed forces to withdraw their warning and refuses to be dictated to internally or externally,” a tweet on the official Twitter feed of the Egyptian presidency said.

A military source said the armed forces had seen Mursi’s statement and would issue a response to it.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

