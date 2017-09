A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads "No to the coup" lies amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian judicial authorities have extended deposed President Mohamed Mursi’s detention period for 30 days, the state news agency said on Thursday.

Mursi, who was overthrown by the army on July 3, is being held at an undisclosed location on allegations of murder and spying.