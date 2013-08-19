FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt prosecutor detains Mursi for 15 days in new case: report
#World News
August 19, 2013 / 3:33 PM / in 4 years

Egypt prosecutor detains Mursi for 15 days in new case: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man holds a baby during a demonstration in support of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi in Rome August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s public prosecutor ordered on Monday the detention of deposed President Mohamed Mursi for 15 days pending an investigation into allegations he participated in “violent acts”, state news agency MENA said.

On Thursday, Egyptian judicial authorities extended Mursi’s detention period for 30 days in a separate case.

Mursi, who was overthrown by the army on July 3, is being held at an undisclosed location on allegations of murder and spying. The new case centers on protests that took place in front of the presidential palace last December, MENA said.

Writing by Tom Perry and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Crispian Balmer

