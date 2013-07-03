FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Mursi quoted as calling army action a military coup
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 7:58 PM / in 4 years

Egypt's Mursi quoted as calling army action a military coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gives a speech at the Koerber foundation for social challenge in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Facebook page of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi quoted him on Wednesday as saying he rejected measures announced by the army as a “military coup”.

The army, in a statement aired live on television, appointed a new, interim administration to replace Mursi as president, suspended the constitution and called for an early presidential election.

It was unclear whether Mursi has access to his own Facebook page or if the statement was posted by an aide.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Yasmine Saleh

