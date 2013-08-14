FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt police finish breaking up smaller Cairo protest camp
#World News
August 14, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt police finish breaking up smaller Cairo protest camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces finished breaking up the smaller of two Cairo protest camps set up by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi, state TV reported on Wednesday, after the police moved in the early hours against the sit-ins.

A Reuters journalist said the security forces had blocked all access to the Nahda Square protest camp. Tear gas wafted through the air.

TV footage showed members of the security forces searching tents at the camp. The sit-in was located on the west bank of the Nile near Cairo University.

Reporting by Ashraf Fahim and Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Boyle

