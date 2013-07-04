FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 4, 2013 / 1:08 PM / in 4 years

NATO's Rasmussen gravely concerned by Egypt situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen speaks during a joint news conference with Kosovo's Prime Minister Hashim Thaci in Pristina July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday he was seriously worried about the situation in Egypt, where the army has ousted President Mohamed Mursi.

“I am gravely concerned by the situation in Egypt,” Rasmussen told a news conference.

“I call on everyone to exercise restraint and refrain from violence, to respect human rights, including the rights of minorities, and the rule of law and to work to establish a democratic and inclusive civilian government as soon as possible,” he said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott

