Brotherhood party says Egypt state press refuses to print paper
#World News
July 4, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

Brotherhood party says Egypt state press refuses to print paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s state-owned printing press refused to print Thursday’s edition of a newspaper run by the Muslim Brotherhood’s political arm, the party said, in the latest sign of a crackdown after the army ousted elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

The Freedom and Justice newspaper, named after the political party that ruled Egypt until Wednesday, posted on its website that Al-Ahram printing press had refused to print its paper.

Two Al-Ahram officials contacted by Reuters said they did not have knowledge of the issue.

“There’s no court decision to prevent our paper from being printed, this is illegal,” Islam Tawfiq, a member of the FJP’s media committee, told Reuters. “This points to a restriction of freedoms after the coup,” he said.

Hours after General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a plan for a new political transition on Wednesday, authorities shut down three Islamist-run TV stations, including the Brotherhood’s Egypt25 channel.

Egypt25 was forced off air and its managers arrested. Security forces raided Al Jazeera’s Egypt channel and its crew there was also detained.

A number of senior leaders of the Brotherhood were detained or their arrests were ordered overnight. Mursi himself is in military custody, army and Brotherhood sources say.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Maggie Fick; Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
