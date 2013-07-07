Egypt presidential spokesman sees support for possible interim PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian presidential spokesman said on Sunday that there was cross-party support for Social Democratic lawyer Ziaad Bahaa el-Din to be appointed interim prime minister.

He also said there was backing for liberal politician Mohamed ElBaradei as a possible interim deputy president.

“The main goal is to achieve a national consensus from all parties, and I think that it was achieved,” said the spokesman.

The head of the hardline Islamist Nour Party, which had scuppered ElBaradei’s chances of being prime minister on Saturday, told Reuters they were still studying the nominations.