Egypt's Nour Party fears army return to politics

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s second biggest Islamist party said on Monday it feared the army’s return to public life “in a big way” after the military gave politicians 48 hours to resolve the country’s political crisis.

The Nour Party believed Egypt’s national security was threatened by the division between the ruling Islamists and their opponents, Khaled Alam Eddin told the website of the Al-Ahram newspaper. “But we have fears about a return of the army once again in the picture in a big way,” he said.