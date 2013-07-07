FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Egypt Islamist party rejects PM, vice-president choices
#World News
July 7, 2013 / 9:49 PM / in 4 years

Key Egypt Islamist party rejects PM, vice-president choices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The leader of a key Egyptian Islamist party rejected on Sunday the choice of Social Democratic lawyer Ziad Bahaa el-Din as interim prime minister, saying the post should go to someone politically neutral.

Younes Makhyoun, leader of the ultra-conservative Salafist Nour party, told Reuters he also objected to plans to make leading liberal politician Mohamed ElBaradei vice-president in a proposed transitional administration following the overthrow of Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Mursi last week.

“Both are from the same party, the National Salvation Front, this is rejected. I fear it would be going from one exclusive approach to another,” he said, referring to accusations that the Brotherhood tried to monopolize power.

Bahaa el-Din was approached after Nour rejected ElBaradei for the premiership on Saturday, causing confusion in the nascent transition process.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
