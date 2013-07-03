Obama urges Egyptian military to quickly return to democratic government

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama expressed deep concern about Egypt’s removal of President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday and called for a swift return to a democratically elected civilian government.

In a written statement commenting on dramatic events unfolding in Cairo, Obama said he had directed relevant U.S. agencies to review the implications of the military intervention to determine whether it would have any impact on U.S. aid.

He urged the Egyptian military to avoid any arbitrary arrests of Mursi and his supporters.

“During this uncertain period, we expect the military to ensure that the rights of all Egyptian men and women are protected, including the right to peaceful assembly, due process, and free and fair trials in civilian courts,” he said.