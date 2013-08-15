Egypt says Obama's comments encourage armed groups

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt said U.S. President Barack Obama’s remarks condemning a violent crackdown on Islamist protesters, were not based on “facts” and will strengthen and encourage violent groups, the presidency said in a statement on Friday.

It said Egypt was facing “terrorist acts” in reference to recent attacks on churches and government buildings that Egypt blames on supporters of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

Security forces on Wednesday killed hundreds of Mursi’s supporters while dispersing protestors