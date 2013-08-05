Egypt army, government to offer compromise to Muslim Brotherhood

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army and government will offer to free some Muslim Brotherhood members from jail, unfreeze the group’s assets and give it three ministerial posts in a bid to end the country’s political crisis, a senior military source said on Monday.
“The initiative will be made so that we can end the crisis and have the Brotherhood end their sit-ins,” the military source told Reuters. A political source familiar with the proposal confirmed the details.
