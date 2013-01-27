Egypt opposition spokesman blames Mursi over security

CAIRO (Reuters) - The spokesman for the main opposition coalition on Sunday blamed President Mohamed Mursi’s policies for Egypt’s security problems and said he wanted more details about an invitation for dialogue with top politicians.

The comments by Khaled Dawoud, spokesman for the National Salvation Front, were made shortly after Mursi declared a state of emergency in three cities on the Suez Canal and also called for a meeting with senior politicians and groups.

“Of course we feel the president is missing the real problem on the ground which is his own polices,” Dawoud told Reuters. He added: “His call to implement emergency law was an expected move given what is going on, namely thuggery and criminal actions.”

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair)