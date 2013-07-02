FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mursi speech declares "civil war": opposition
July 2, 2013 / 9:14 PM / 4 years ago

Mursi speech declares "civil war": opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian opposition spokesman described a speech on Wednesday by President Mohamed Mursi as a declaration of civil war because he ignored opposition demands that him to resign, which have been backed by mass rallies.

Dismissing Mursi’s repeated offers of dialogue, Khaled Dawoud, the spokesman for the National Salvation Front, said: “This is an open call for civil war ... The president continues to deny the demands of the Egyptian people that he resign.”

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

