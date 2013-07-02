Mursi vows to stay course, urges respect for army

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi concluded an address to the nation early on Wednesday by pledging to continue to carry out his democratic duties and to defend the legitimate order enshrined in law.

Responding to a military ultimatum to share power with his opponents by later in the day, Mursi made only passing reference in his 45-minute speech to the army, urging Egyptians not to harm the institution he said was a mainstay of the nation.