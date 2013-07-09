FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt temporary leadership names interim prime minister
#Egypt
July 9, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt temporary leadership names interim prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's Finance Minister Hazem el-Beblawi looks on during a group meeting of Gulf and Arab Finance Ministers in Abu Dhabi, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s interim president on Tuesday named liberal economist and former finance minister Hazem el-Beblawi as prime minister in a transitional government, as the authorities sought to steer the country to new parliamentary and presidential elections.

Acting head of state Adli Mansour also appointed former U.N. nuclear agency chief Mohamed ElBaradei as deputy to the president, responsible for foreign affairs.

The hardline Islamist Nour Party, which has held up the political process by objecting to several candidates put forward by military-backed interim authorities, said it would support Beblawi’s appointment. The head of the party added that it was still studying ElBaradei’s appointment.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh, Tom Perry and Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
