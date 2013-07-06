Egypt president spokesman says several options for PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - A presidential spokesman said on Saturday there are several options for Egypt’s interim prime minister and acknowledged opposition to Mohamed ElBaradei, whom officials and state media had earlier reported was about to be appointed.

Speaking in a televised news conference, the spokesman said there was no set date for the appointment of an interim prime minister and the presidency had to take account of the opposition to the former U.N. nuclear agency chief.

Earlier, the ultra-conservative Islamist Nour Party said it opposed ElBaradei and would abandon the army-backed political process, launched when the military overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi on Wednesday, if he were appointed.