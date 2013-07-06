FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt president spokesman says several options for PM
July 6, 2013 / 9:40 PM / in 4 years

Egypt president spokesman says several options for PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A presidential spokesman said on Saturday there are several options for Egypt’s interim prime minister and acknowledged opposition to Mohamed ElBaradei, whom officials and state media had earlier reported was about to be appointed.

Speaking in a televised news conference, the spokesman said there was no set date for the appointment of an interim prime minister and the presidency had to take account of the opposition to the former U.N. nuclear agency chief.

Earlier, the ultra-conservative Islamist Nour Party said it opposed ElBaradei and would abandon the army-backed political process, launched when the military overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi on Wednesday, if he were appointed.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Yasmine Saleh; writing by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Paul Tayloor

