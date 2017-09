Bricks form the Arabic words: "There is no god but Allah" as smoke rises during clashes between riot police, and members and supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood, at Rabaa al-Adawiya Square, where the latter had been camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian police have taken complete control of the biggest protest camp in Cairo set up by supporters of the deposed president, Mohamed Mursi, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Police arrested supporters of Mursi at the Rabaa al-Adawiya camp who were armed, MENA reported.