Egyptian security forces start firing tear gas at biggest Cairo protest: Reuters witnesses
#World News
April 15, 2016 / 5:29 PM / a year ago

Egyptian security forces start firing tear gas at biggest Cairo protest: Reuters witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces began firing tear gas at protesters on Friday in an attempt to disperse the biggest demonstration in Cairo triggered by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s decision to transfer two islands to Saudi Arabia.

In one of the clearest signs that Sisi no longer enjoys unquestioning support, thousands of people called for the fall of the government, chanting a slogan from the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

Reporting by Eric Knecht and Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Michael Georgy

