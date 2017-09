Riot police gather behind an armoured vehicle during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Six members of the Egyptian security forces were killed on Wednesday while breaking up Cairo protest camps set up by supporters of deposed president Mohamed Mursi, state TV reported, quoting the Interior Ministry.

The state-run Nile TV said a further 66 members of the security forces had been wounded.