Thousands attend funerals in Egypt port city
January 28, 2013 / 11:34 AM / in 5 years

Thousands attend funerals in Egypt port city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Thousands of people turned out on the streets of Port Said on Monday to attend the funerals of the latest victims of violence in the Egyptian city where President Mohamed Mursi has declared a state of emergency, state television images showed.

The mourners bore coffins above their heads and some waved teargas canisters at the camera. Seven people were killed on Sunday at funerals for the 33 who had died in riots a day earlier.

Gunshots were heard and teargas was fired during Sunday’s processions where rage turned against the government, but there were no immediate reports of a repeat of those incidents on Monday.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence

