Egypt appeal court orders PM jailed, dismissed: source
July 3, 2013 / 6:51 PM / in 4 years

Egypt appeal court orders PM jailed, dismissed: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's Prime Minister Hisham Kandil attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian appeals court upheld a one-year prison sentence against Prime Minister Hisham Kandil on Wednesday and ordered him to be removed from his post, a judicial source said.

Kandil was handed the sentence in April for failing to implement a court ruling to renationalize a textile company sold off by the ousted former Hosni Mubarak administration.

The appeals court ruling came on the day when the army intervened to sideline elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and put in place a new political transition.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Paul Taylor

