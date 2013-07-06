FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian state TV says no new prime minister chosen yet
#World News
July 6, 2013 / 9:24 PM / 4 years ago

Egyptian state TV says no new prime minister chosen yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian state television said the interim prime minister had not yet been chosen, after named officials and state media earlier said Mohamed ElBaradei would be appointed on Saturday.

The report followed Egypt’s second biggest Islamist group, which had initially backed a military-led political roadmap to guide the country to new elections, opposing the nomination of liberal politician ElBaradei.

The military ousted Islamist leader Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday, and his Muslim Brotherhood movement has led protests in which dozens of people have been killed.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; writing by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Tom Perry

