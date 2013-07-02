FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Egypt court upholds removal of Mursi's prosecutor general
#World News
July 2, 2013 / 8:43 AM / in 4 years

Top Egypt court upholds removal of Mursi's prosecutor general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s top appeals court on Tuesday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss the prosecutor general appointed by Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, judicial sources and the state news agency MENA said.

The decision removed public prosecutor Talaat Abdallah and ordered the return of former prosecutor Abdel Meguid Mahmoud to his post, MENA said.

Abdallah’s appointment was fiercely contested by the liberal opposition, which accused him of bias towards the Islamist government and of using his position to prosecute critics of the president while turning a blind eye to human rights abuses.

Writing by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
