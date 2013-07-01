FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt protest organizers welcome army, to march again
#World News
July 1, 2013 / 4:04 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt protest organizers welcome army, to march again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The founder of an Egyptian protest movement which brought millions out to demand President Mohamed Mursi resign said on Monday he welcomed an ultimatum from the army to politicians and urged people to rally again until Mursi quit.

Mahmoud Badr, of the “Tamarud - Rebel!” coalition told a televised news conference: “The statement of the armed forces has a single idea - supporting the will of the Egyptian people at this moment, which means early presidential elections.”

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

